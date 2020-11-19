Claire Eileen (Lachapelle) Anderson died on 11/16/20 , at age 82. Claire was married to Douglas Anderson for 46 years and was a widow 14 years. She will be buried with Douglas at Arlington National Cemetery. She is survived by her son, Stephen Anderson and his wife Juana, her daughter Beth Gancarz and her husband Paul, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Claire enjoyed people, moving, gardening, and traveling. She was a twin and the oldest of 5 siblings. Though raising her family was her primary career, she worked as a teacher, served 3 years in the Navy, and worked for the AA County Board of Education for 20 years. After retirement, she obtained her certification as a Master Gardner. Funeral services will be at Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church in Millersville, MD at 2 pm Thursday 11/19/20. It will be available to be streamed on line at ourladyofthefields.org
. Obituary and other information may be found at hardestyfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com