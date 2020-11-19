1/
Claire Eileen Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claire's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claire Eileen (Lachapelle) Anderson died on 11/16/20 , at age 82. Claire was married to Douglas Anderson for 46 years and was a widow 14 years. She will be buried with Douglas at Arlington National Cemetery. She is survived by her son, Stephen Anderson and his wife Juana, her daughter Beth Gancarz and her husband Paul, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Claire enjoyed people, moving, gardening, and traveling. She was a twin and the oldest of 5 siblings. Though raising her family was her primary career, she worked as a teacher, served 3 years in the Navy, and worked for the AA County Board of Education for 20 years. After retirement, she obtained her certification as a Master Gardner. Funeral services will be at Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church in Millersville, MD at 2 pm Thursday 11/19/20. It will be available to be streamed on line at ourladyofthefields.org. Obituary and other information may be found at hardestyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
12 Ridgely Avenue
Annapolis, MD 21401-1402
(410) 263-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved