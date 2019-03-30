Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claire Sylvain. View Sign

Claire Joanne "Mimi" Sylvain, 73, of Carvel Beach, MD passed away on March 23, 2019 at Chesapeake Shores Nursing Center in Lexington Park, MD. She was born on October 14, 1945 in Rochester, NH to the late William and Jeanette Gilbert Meiklejohn.In 1964, Mimi married her beloved husband, Ronald Wilfred, at Holy Rosary Church in Gonic, NH; celebrating over 54 wonderful years of marriage. She was employed for many years as an Executive Assistant for Northrup Grumman until her retirement in 2007. She loved travelling, especially to the beaches, with her favorite vacation being to Aruba. She had an affinity for the water; especially time spent on her boat and watching the water from her front porch. As a sports fanatic, she watched many games and always cheered on the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles and Washington Capitals. She also enjoyed needlepoint and made many detailed cross stitch pieces. She was famous for her delicious "Mimi" cake. Her greatest love was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her beloved husband, she is also survived by her sons, Gregory Michael Sylvain (Vickie) of Leesburg, VA and Mark Alan Sylvain (Kelly) of Lexington Park, MD; her grandchildren: Sarah Snyder (Travis), Jeremy Sylvain, Andrew Sylvain, Mitchell Sylvain, and Matthew Sylvain; her great grandchildren: Hailey Schap, Mark Renaud, and Indiana Snyder; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her grandson, Nicholas Renaud (Amber). A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the of Southern Maryland, 3701 Pender Drive, Suite 400, Fairfax, VA 22030.Condolences to the family may be made at

22955 Hollywood Rd

Leonardtown , MD 20650

