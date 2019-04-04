Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Howard. View Sign

Clara Dorothea (White) Howard, affectionately known as Baby-Doll, was born January 2, 1921, in Baltimore Maryland and was raised in Severna Park, MD, peacefully departed this life on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 98. She was the fourth of seven children born to the late Reverend George A. White and Estella C. Wallace-White. The Viewing will be on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church, 429 Asbury Drive, Severna Park, MD. from 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Home-going service for Clara will be on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church beginning with a Christian Wake at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m. Clara graduated from Town Neck Elementary School, Wiley H. Bates High School, and Poro School of Beauty and Culture. These achievements resulted in a career as a cosmetologist for thirty-five years. Clara married Walter E. Howard, the love of her life, whom she affectionately called "Dub-bie" on April 28, 1948. Together, they were the parents of three sons: Walter D. (deceased), Jerome E., and Wayne L. Howard.

