Clara Robbins of Odenton, MD, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Clara was born on August 1, 1932, in North Carolina and was the daughter of the late Sherman and Dossie Queen. Clara worked for 32 years as a Collator at the Ft. Meade Printing Plant. Clara was an avid Bingo and Bunco player. She enjoyed going to church and to the movies on Sundays. Clara belonged to a Widow/Widowers group that met every week for lunch and she also joined them on bus trips to plays, theaters, and other events. Clara and her husband, Lawrence, were snow birds and traveled to Florida every year for the winter; Clara also enjoyed traveling around the world with her family and friends. Clara enjoyed the thrill of playing slot machines at any casino around. She also had a love for gardening, bargain shopping, and spending time with family and friends. Clara is survived by her daughter Cynthia Barrow; two grandchildren, Tiffany Rabuck and Craig Rabuck, Jr. (CJ); one great grandchild, Dominick DeRosa; and two siblings, Harriet Merrill and Jimmy Queen. In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence L. Robbins and brother Jerry Queen. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1411 Annapolis Road Odenton, MD 21113, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment services will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Crownsville, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami FL 33134 or at COPDfoundation.org
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019