On May 26, 2019 51, Known to all as Sonny Passed Away from a sudden heart attack. Sonny was born January 21, 1968 To Clarence H Simpson Sr and the late Darlene Dawn [Ashby] Walden. Preceded in death by his Mother Darlene [Ashby] Walden and younger Brother Wayne B Walden Jr. Sonny is survived by 1 Daughter Kimberly Simpson and 1 Son Matthew Simpson 2 Grandsons Rylee Simpson and Ahmed Bah, 4 Sisters Terry Yarbrough, Sherry Zyla, Stacey Kinnard. and Tanya Trevaskis and 5 Brothers Tony, Guy, Jay, Vinnie and Vernon Johnson and Step Father Wayne B Walden Sr.
Published in The Capital Gazette from June 4 to June 5, 2019