Mike Moskow of Severna Park, Maryland, passed away on September 8, just short of his 94th birthday, from complications of Crohn's disease. He grew up in Los Angeles, the son of Solomon and Bessie Moskow, immigrants from Romania and Russia. He enlisted in the Army in 1944. He was in the 82nd Airborne division of the U.S. Army, and participated in three out of four major jumps at Sicily, Normandy, and the Netherlands, and was at St. Vith during the Battle of the Bulge. He received two Purple Hearts and a Silver Star. He graduated from UCLA and married Sheiala Ratner in 1950. They moved their family to New Jersey in the 1950s. He was a wonderful father to Bruce (Joyce) Moskow from Austin, TX, Steve (Cindy) Moskow from Yardley, PA, and Laura Moskow Sigal (Jerry) from Bexley, OH and grandfather to Becca Sigal (fiancé Aaron), Juliana Moskow, Mike Moskow and Joshua (Shiori) Greller. Mike was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Sheiala Moskow and his two siblings, Mandel Moskow and Rhea Bogdanoff. He was President of Panel Structures in East Orange, NJ. Mike and Sheiala moved to Maryland in the early 1970s where he was employed by Caplan Glass. Mike had four passions: model airplane building, sailing, cooking and telling jokes. He built and flew model airplanes for over 80 years, winning numerous national model airplane competitions through participation in the Society of Antique Modelers. His sailboat, the Blue Moon, was enjoyed by friends and family for years. Mike was very fortunate to have two loves in his life. He is survived by his partner and best friend, Ardath Cade. He will be missed by her entire Mason family. Services will be held at the Hardesty Funeral Home in Annapolis on Sept. 10 at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Beth Shalom in Arnold, MD or the .
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019