Clarence Ouellette, passed away at the home that he built for his family on the Magothy River on April 17, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised in northern Maine. He attended both high school and college in Maine, where he received his B.S.E.E. He then worked over 30 years at Westinghouse. Clarence enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing and boating. He enjoyed working with his hands with metal work, building, gardening and carpentry. In his later years, he picked up bowling which he did regularly with a group of friends. He loved spending time with his family, going to his alumni events and family reunions, and traveling both nationally and internationally. He had a very adventurous spirit from riding roller coasters with his children and grandchildren, skydiving at the age of 70, to being an avid motorcyclist. He also enjoyed frequent trips to visit with his son's family in North Carolina. He was predeceased by his parents, Neil and Delina as well as his daughter Michelle. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Gaye Ouellette; his children, Lara and Mark; his grandchildren, Autumn, Zach, Julie, Colton, and Hudson; his sisters Gerry and Rachel and his brother Roger. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the regulations set by the state, all services at this time are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . A celebration of Clarence's life with his closest friends and family is being arranged to occur after the pandemic has passed.

Clarence Ouellette, passed away at the home that he built for his family on the Magothy River on April 17, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised in northern Maine. He attended both high school and college in Maine, where he received his B.S.E.E. He then worked over 30 years at Westinghouse. Clarence enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing and boating. He enjoyed working with his hands with metal work, building, gardening and carpentry. In his later years, he picked up bowling which he did regularly with a group of friends. He loved spending time with his family, going to his alumni events and family reunions, and traveling both nationally and internationally. He had a very adventurous spirit from riding roller coasters with his children and grandchildren, skydiving at the age of 70, to being an avid motorcyclist. He also enjoyed frequent trips to visit with his son's family in North Carolina. He was predeceased by his parents, Neil and Delina as well as his daughter Michelle. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Gaye Ouellette; his children, Lara and Mark; his grandchildren, Autumn, Zach, Julie, Colton, and Hudson; his sisters Gerry and Rachel and his brother Roger. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the regulations set by the state, all services at this time are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . A celebration of Clarence's life with his closest friends and family is being arranged to occur after the pandemic has passed. Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020

