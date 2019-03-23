Clarence E Parsley 97, a resident of Pasadena and formerly of Baltimore MD passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019 at his home in Pasadena under the care of Hospice of the Chesapeake .He was born on November 27, 1921 in Baltimore, MD to the late Clarence and Florence Parsley.Mr. Parsley graduated from Patterson High School where he played football. He was an excellent wrestler and made it to the State Championships. He attended the Maryland Institute College of Arts and Majored in Architecture. He was a carpenter and built custom homes in Howard County, MD.He served honorably in United States Army during WWII and was discharged as a Sergeant. He received the Good Conduct Medal, Meritorious Unit Award, Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon, World War II Victory Ribbon. He loved living in Pasadena on the waterfront and enjoyed sailing, and swimming. He was also a member of the VFW Post 2462 located on Bayside Beach Road. In addition to his parents, Mr. Parsley is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy M. Parsley, son Warren Parsley, Sr., and sister Norma Watkins. He is survived by his sons David Parsley Sr (Kathy), Paul Parsley (Terry), Mark Parsley (Linda), John Parsley (Denise), daughters Mary Mulcahy (Marty), Anita Ford, Martha Bauhaus (Jim), 8 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Friends may call Monday, March 25th from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122 where services will be held Tuesday, March 26th at 11:00 am.Interment in Lorraine Park Cemetery immediately following the services at the cemetery. For online condolences, please visit:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence Parsley.
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-360-1770
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019