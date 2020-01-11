Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudette Kamsch. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM Woods Memorial Church Severna Park , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Claudette (Claudie) Kamsch, 72, of N. Fort Myers, Fl and previously of Pasadena, Md, passed away on December 12, 2019 of Ovarian Cancer. Claudette was born on April 21, 1947 to the late Kermit and Dorothy (Evans) Fawthrop in Baltimore, Md. She was raised in Pasadena, Md with her sister and brother and was a graduate of Severna Park High School. For many years she worked as a stay at home mom. Later, Claudette became a Bookkeeper, Avon Sales Manager, Office Manager for Dr. Mark Koch, DDS and an Office Assistant for her Son-in-Law's company before she and her husband decided to retire and move to Florida. Claudette loved to travel and spend time at the beach. She dabbled in the stock market and did very well. She became an avid golfer and achieved (4) hole in ones. She enjoyed many things in life, but what meant the most to her was family. She was such a kind, loving and compassionate person. She will be deeply missed by all of those who knew her. Especially, by her beloved husband, Donald. Her daughter, Kim and her husband Doug Sisson. Her son, Chris Kamsch and his fiancé Cathy Di Toro. Her 3 granddaughters, Lauren Parlette, Jessica Sisson, Brittany Gustafson and her fiancé Joshua Trigger. Her 5 great grandchildren, Camryn, Kailey, Christian, Olivia and Nathyn. Her sister and brother-in-law, Deborah and Robert Bradley. Her brother and sister-in-law, Kermit and Norma Fawthrop. Also, by her nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lance Eyring. Claudette's service will be held at Woods Memorial Church, located in Severna Park, Md on January 25, 2019 at 11am.

Claudette (Claudie) Kamsch, 72, of N. Fort Myers, Fl and previously of Pasadena, Md, passed away on December 12, 2019 of Ovarian Cancer. Claudette was born on April 21, 1947 to the late Kermit and Dorothy (Evans) Fawthrop in Baltimore, Md. She was raised in Pasadena, Md with her sister and brother and was a graduate of Severna Park High School. For many years she worked as a stay at home mom. Later, Claudette became a Bookkeeper, Avon Sales Manager, Office Manager for Dr. Mark Koch, DDS and an Office Assistant for her Son-in-Law's company before she and her husband decided to retire and move to Florida. Claudette loved to travel and spend time at the beach. She dabbled in the stock market and did very well. She became an avid golfer and achieved (4) hole in ones. She enjoyed many things in life, but what meant the most to her was family. She was such a kind, loving and compassionate person. She will be deeply missed by all of those who knew her. Especially, by her beloved husband, Donald. Her daughter, Kim and her husband Doug Sisson. Her son, Chris Kamsch and his fiancé Cathy Di Toro. Her 3 granddaughters, Lauren Parlette, Jessica Sisson, Brittany Gustafson and her fiancé Joshua Trigger. Her 5 great grandchildren, Camryn, Kailey, Christian, Olivia and Nathyn. Her sister and brother-in-law, Deborah and Robert Bradley. Her brother and sister-in-law, Kermit and Norma Fawthrop. Also, by her nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lance Eyring. Claudette's service will be held at Woods Memorial Church, located in Severna Park, Md on January 25, 2019 at 11am. Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close