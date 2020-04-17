Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home 7557 Wisconsin Ave. Bethesda , MD 20814-3501 (301)-652-2200 Send Flowers Obituary

Claudia Lockard, formerly of Annapolis and Potomac, Maryland, passed away peacefully on April 4 in Bethesda at the age of 93. Claudia was born May 28, 1926 and raised in Washington, DC, daughter to the late Ralph John and Claudia Agnes Carbo. She attended Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School in DC and Georgian Court College in New Jersey. After World War II she met Alan Lockard. The couple were married and moved to White Plains, New York in 1952 where they started their family. In 1968 they moved to Potomac. While there Claudia was active working with Smithsonian Associates in DC and the Rockville Women's Center. In 1985 they moved to the Heritage Harbour community in Annapolis where they lived together until Alan's passing in 2002. Claudia lived the last several years at the Maplewood Park Place senior living community in Bethesda. Claudia was a lifelong artist and painter. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by children Chuck (wife Elaine), David (wife Karen), Suzanne (husband Sonny), Steve (wife Sam) and Dan (wife Alison) and grandchildren Kate, Christopher, Johnny, Jaime, Jesse, Alex, Julia, Sarah, Ashleigh, Emily, Erinn and Jack. She was preceded in death by husband Alan, grandson Adam and brother Ralph. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Claudia's companion and caregiver Jane for her kindness and dedication the past 18 months. They also would like to thank the excellent staff at Maplewood Park Place for providing a safe, compassionate and friendly living environment. Those who wish to honor Claudia's memory may do so by making a donation in her name to the Capital Area Food Bank at

Claudia Lockard, formerly of Annapolis and Potomac, Maryland, passed away peacefully on April 4 in Bethesda at the age of 93. Claudia was born May 28, 1926 and raised in Washington, DC, daughter to the late Ralph John and Claudia Agnes Carbo. She attended Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School in DC and Georgian Court College in New Jersey. After World War II she met Alan Lockard. The couple were married and moved to White Plains, New York in 1952 where they started their family. In 1968 they moved to Potomac. While there Claudia was active working with Smithsonian Associates in DC and the Rockville Women's Center. In 1985 they moved to the Heritage Harbour community in Annapolis where they lived together until Alan's passing in 2002. Claudia lived the last several years at the Maplewood Park Place senior living community in Bethesda. Claudia was a lifelong artist and painter. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by children Chuck (wife Elaine), David (wife Karen), Suzanne (husband Sonny), Steve (wife Sam) and Dan (wife Alison) and grandchildren Kate, Christopher, Johnny, Jaime, Jesse, Alex, Julia, Sarah, Ashleigh, Emily, Erinn and Jack. She was preceded in death by husband Alan, grandson Adam and brother Ralph. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Claudia's companion and caregiver Jane for her kindness and dedication the past 18 months. They also would like to thank the excellent staff at Maplewood Park Place for providing a safe, compassionate and friendly living environment. Those who wish to honor Claudia's memory may do so by making a donation in her name to the Capital Area Food Bank at www.capitalareafoodbank.org/donate To view and sign the family guest book please visit www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close