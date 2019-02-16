Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clement Kowalski. View Sign

Mr. Clement S. Kowalski was born in Plains, PA on October 2, 1924 to the late Stanley and Mary (nee Marcinowski) Kowalski. Mr. Clement S. Kowalski proudly served in the United States Army from 1943 - 1970 receiving many medals and commendations. He retired as a Sergeant Major and became the treasurer for the Retired Enlisted Association. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, watching baseball, and doting over his grandchildrenMr. Clement S. Kowalski passed away peacefully at home on February 9, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He is predeceased by both his parents and his loving wife Katharina (nee Fertig) Kowalski. Those left to cherish his memory are his son Stephan Kowalski and his wife Bonnie of Severna Park, MD, daughter Renate Goodloe and her husband Peter of Melbourne, FL, sister Regina Smoot of Virginia Beach, VA and his three grandchildren Brett, Megan and Reid Kowalski. Mr. Clement Kowalski will be missed by all who knew him.Services will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

