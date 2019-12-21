Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-2200 Funeral service 11:00 AM Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Clifford C. Kooser, Sr. was born February 15, 1938 in Baltimore, MD to the late Russell Lloyd Kooser and Jenny Foster and he lived in South Baltimore before moving to Brooklyn Park in 1962. Mr. Kooser was a longshoreman with the International Longshoreman's Association where he worked for 40 years. A jack of all trades, Cliff enjoyed working with his hands and fixing things around the house, he helped feed the homeless at St. John's Lutheran Church in Brooklyn and he treasured time spent with his family. Beside his parents, he is proceeded in death by his daughter-in-law Shannon Kooser who passed away earlier this year. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife Jeanne Diane (Neuman) Kooser, his sons Clifford C. Kooser, II. and Steven E. Kooser and his wife Robin. He is also survived by grandchildren Clifford C. Kooser, 3rd and his wife Anna, Matthew Kooser and his fiance Mary, Chad Kooser and his wife Savanna, Zachary Kooser and his wife Savannah, Kelsey Burns and her husband Mike, Steve Kooser and his fiance Heather and Aiden Kooser as well as great-grandchildren Ryelyn and Atlas Kooser and Liam Burns. Mr. Kooser passed away suddenly in his home and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy SE, Glen Burnie, MD.

