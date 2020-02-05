Clifton "Cliff" Hayes Newbill, Jr. passed away on January 31, 2020. Beloved husband of 35 years to Caroline S. Newbill; devoted father of Victoria L. Miskimon, Dawn M. Stammer, Angel M. LeProhon, Brian H. Newbill and Jeffrey S. Newbill; loving grandfather of Christopher, Britney, Tiffany, Justin, Tyler, Julianna, Jordan, Deklan, Baileigh, Zachery and Jayden; dear great-grandfather of Ryder, Lilly and Jaxon. He is also survived by many other family and friends. Cliff was born in Maryland on February 24, 1947 to his late parents Clifton, Sr. and Doris Newbill and he passed away at his Pasadena residence on January 31, 2020. Cliff proudly served in The United States Army for 2 years during Vietnam. He went on to work for 34 years as a Forklift Driver/ Warehouseman for Churchill Distributors. In his free time he enjoyed golf, football, bowling and fishing. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 40 for many years. He will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Thursday February 6, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Where a funeral service will be held on Friday February 7, 2020 at 10 AM. Interment Crownsville Veteran Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020