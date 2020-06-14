Clifton Thomas Calhoun Jr. entered into eternal rest on June 10, 2020. He leaves behind loving family members and many friends who will cherish his memory forever. A funeral service will be held at Lasting Tributes Funeral Care, located at 814 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, on Friday, June 19, 2020 with the viewing to begin at 10:00 am, wake at 10:30 am, and the service to follow at 11:00 am.



