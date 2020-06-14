Clifton Thomas Calhoun Jr.
Clifton Thomas Calhoun Jr. entered into eternal rest on June 10, 2020. He leaves behind loving family members and many friends who will cherish his memory forever. A funeral service will be held at Lasting Tributes Funeral Care, located at 814 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, on Friday, June 19, 2020 with the viewing to begin at 10:00 am, wake at 10:30 am, and the service to follow at 11:00 am.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.
