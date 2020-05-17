Clinton Davis
Clinton Sinclair Davis passed away on May 6, 2020. His wife, of 45 years, Louise Booth Davis, preceded him in death on August 21, 2011. He is survived by children, Colleen Davis-Moon (Edward), Myra Davis, Gene Galloway, and Gereald Boston; eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Public viewing will be held Monday, May 18, 2020, 10-11 a.m., Wm. Reese and Sons Mortuary, 1922 Forest Dr., Annapolis. Private burial at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
Funeral services provided by
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
1922 Forest Dr.
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-268-6015
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
A new star shines above us. Look up when your heart is heavy. Look for the stars as guide you.
Terry & Beatrice Waddell
Family
May 16, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Beatrice Waddell
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of William Reese & Sons Mortuary
