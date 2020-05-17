Or Copy this URL to Share

Clinton Sinclair Davis passed away on May 6, 2020. His wife, of 45 years, Louise Booth Davis, preceded him in death on August 21, 2011. He is survived by children, Colleen Davis-Moon (Edward), Myra Davis, Gene Galloway, and Gereald Boston; eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Public viewing will be held Monday, May 18, 2020, 10-11 a.m., Wm. Reese and Sons Mortuary, 1922 Forest Dr., Annapolis. Private burial at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery.



