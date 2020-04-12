Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clinton Ronald Albrecht. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clinton Ronald "Ron" Albrecht, 86, died peacefully at his home in Arnold surrounded by his family on April 3, 2020. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Thelma Cavey Albrecht, and Clinton Wright Albrecht; and his sister Carolyn Horn. He is survived by his wife of forty seven years, Ann Trail Albrecht; his children Frederick Ronald Albrecht (Holly) and Timothy Joseph Hooper IV (Liesl). He is also survived by three grandchildren Jane Carol Albrecht, Clinton William Albrecht and Luke Ronald Hooper all of Arnold, Md. Born and raised in Baltimore he was a graduate of the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. Ron was a 1955 graduate of the Virginia Military Institute with a B.S. in Civil Engineering and received his M.S. in Environmental Engineering from the University of Florida in 1958. He was the Chief Engineer for the Maryland Environmental Service at its inception. Following his work with the state of Maryland, he and his wife formed Ron Albrecht Associates, an international consulting firm. He consulted throughout the world on waste remediation specializing in composting. He was an Army Officer in the Corps of Engineers. Ron loved his dogs, family, boating and being involved in his community. He served as the President of the Community Association for Winchester on the Severn. He was a member of the Annapolis Yacht Club and the West River Yacht Club and served as Commander of the Annapolis Sail and Power Squadron. He was a member of Boumi Shriners and was a leader in the Boy Scouts of America taking seriously his role mentoring young men. Ron and his wife, Ann, enjoyed cruises with their boating friends and traveling throughout the world. A celebration of Ron's life will be held a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the VMI Alumni Agencies, Moody Hall, 304 Letcher Avenue, P.O. Box 932, Lexington, Virginia 24450 or the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, Maryland 21122 or , 2900 Rocky Point Road, Tampa, FL 33607. Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Florida Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

