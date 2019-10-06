|
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
Clyde 'Dick' Springer, 89, of Sykesville, died Friday, October 4, 2019 at Inspirations Assisted Living. Born July 7, 1930 in Hagerstown, Maryland, he was the son of the late Clyde C. and Mary C. Winters Springer. Twice married, he was the husband of the late Mary Jo Lindsay Springer who died in 1985 and his current wife Katuria Sandosky Springer. Dick was a graduate of Shepherd College and also some graduate studies at George Washington University. He served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was retired from the State of Maryland with thirty years of service, the last fifteen as the Assistant Superintendent of Springfield Hospital. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Sykesville having served in various offices. Dick was also a member of the Boumi Temple Drum Corps, Scottish Rite, Door To Virtue Masonic Lodge, Western Maryland Shrine, Westminster Elks and the American Legion. He was previously on the committee for Carroll County Commission of Aging, Citizen Advisory Board and past president and treasurer of the Retirees Chapter of the MCEA. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter Debra Abrams, son and daughter-in-law Richard C. and Jill Springer, stepsons Harry and Jeffrey Sandosky, step daughter-in-law Kim Sandosky, brother Donald B. Springer, sister Mary L. Coss, grandchildren Lindsay Knisley and Jennifer Summerson, Sarah Springer Martinez and Daniel Springer, step-grandchildren Krista Sandosky Thomas and Brandon, Dutton and Alexandria Sandosky , great granddaughter Autumn Marie Feeser and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by sister Patricia Ann Springer. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, 1:00 PM at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 7538 Main Street, Sykesville, MD with pastors Doug Tzan and EunJoung officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens with military honors. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6-8 PM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg and 11:00 AM – 12:30PM Wednesday at the church. A masonic memorial service will be conducted Tuesday, 7:00 PM at the funeral home Sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida, 33607 or to , Greater Maryland Chapter,1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 2109300
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
