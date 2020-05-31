Colonel (US Army Ret.) Booker T. McManus, 88, died peacefully at his home in Severna Park, MD on Saturday, May 16. Colonel McManus was born in Cheraw, SC on August 12, 1931. He attended primary and secondary schools in Hamlet, NC before enrolling at Virginia State College (now University) in Petersburg, VA, where he graduated with a degree in Economics in 1955. While attending Virginia State, he completed the Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps program and, upon graduation, was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant with a job designation as Infantry. He went on to complete Airborne and Rigger training at Ft. Benning, GA before later returning to school and becoming a Quartermaster instructor for supply depot personnel around the world. Colonel McManus was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the conflict from 1969-70. During his 31-year military career, Colonel McManus earned a number of military commendations to include the Legion of Merit Medal, the Bronze Star Medal, and the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and the Senior Parachutist Badge (over 60 jumps). After retirement, Colonel McManus continued his education, earning a Master's of Business Administration from Western Michigan University. He also worked as a a Grant Administrator at the University of Maryland, College Park and a volunteer Mediator at the Maryland Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division. Colonel McManus, an accomplished singer, sang in church choirs throughout his life. He also served in many civic organizations to include the Severna Park Kiwanis Club and the Board of Directors for Hospice of the Chesapeake. He is remembered by family members as a kind and thoughtful man who always had words of wisdom and encouragement for family and friends. He is survived by his sons, Philip (Sherrye) and Kenneth; grandsons, Christian, Michael and David; great-granddaughter, Cheyenne; sister, Janice Mack; brothers, Abraham and Jervis McManus; sister-in-law, Gladiola Savage; and numerous cherished nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 50 years, Mary Hairston McManus; parents, Reverend Benjamin and Mrs. Janie Barnes McManus; brothers, Lawson (Chaney), Andrew (Blandina) and Amos (Cleo) McManus; sister, Zulee Samuels; sister-in-law, Essie Casey; and brother-in-law, Garnett Mack. Funeral services will be at Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or local COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund (https://covid19responsefund.org/en/).
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 31, 2020.