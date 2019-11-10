Col. James (Jim) L. Wyatt Jr. (USAF Retired) (Age 82) of Riva, MD, peacefully passed away on November 2, 2019 after a brief fight with a severe lung illness. He was the beloved husband of Carolyn Wyatt (predeceased); proud father of James L. Wyatt III (Julie); devoted stepfather to George R. Nash, Jr. (Diana) and Christopher J. Nash; and very proud grandfather of Sami Wyatt, Zach Wyatt, James Wyatt and Ryan Nash. Colonel Wyatt was born in Easton, MD and raised in San Diego, CA where he graduated from San Diego State College in 1960 while participating in the Air Force ROTC program. Col. Wyatt's distinguished career in the United States Air Force began after College Graduation and ended in 1988. During his time of service to our Country, he served in the Vietnam War and concluded his career as Director of Administration for the USAF at the Pentagon. After retirement from the USAF, he was an Air Force ROTC instructor with the Baltimore City School system for 11 years. Col. Wyatt was a long-time member of the Fleet Reserve in Annapolis and could be found working the beef pit at the Annual Boat Shows for many years. He was also very active with the Annapolis Landing Marina Committee over the last 35 plus years where he made many lifelong relationships. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and neighbors. There will be a Full Honors ceremony to honor Colonel Wyatt at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Col. Wyatt may be made to Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org)
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019