Service Information McCully Polyniak Funeral Home 3204 Mountain Rd Pasadena , MD 21122 (410)-255-2381

It is with great sadness that the family of Colin Wayne Ramsey, 21, announces his passing. On May 4, 2019 after a great day of being with family and friends, attending a Christian Motorcycle Rally, Colin passed doing what he loved, riding his brand new 2018 K7M690 Supermotor. He is survived by his parents Charlie and Vicki and his brothers Chaz and Cody. Colin was a good genuine man with an honest God loving soul and a heart of humor. He had a passion for welding, riding, America and being with his friends and family. Everyone and anyone that met Colin knows the impact he left on our hearts.Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road (PASADENA) on Thursday May 9, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM and also on Friday May 10, 2019 from 11AM until 12 Noon. Where a funeral service will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 that will begin at 12 Noon. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in the name of Colin W. Ramsey to the 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway Suite 100 Jacksonville, Florida 32256. .

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 8, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.