Colleen Patricia Boyer, 72, a lifelong resident of the Glen Burnie/Pasadena area, died on September 9, 2020 at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Pasadena, MD. Ms. Boyer was born on March 17, 1948 in Baltimore, MD to the late William and Helen Mullen. She served as a Cashier at the Giant Grocery Store in Glen Burnie for 38 years before retiring in 2019. In her spare time, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and also enjoyed doing crafts. In addition to her parents, Ms. Boyer is preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Mullen. She is survived by her son, Dan Bennett (Sandra) of Linthicum; daughter, Amy Lindner (Len) of Pasadena; sisters, Debbie Beeler of Delaware and Helen Pitkevits of Glen Burnie; 6 grandsons, Ryan Lindner, Zachory Bennett, Alexander Bennett, Adam Lindner, Nathan Bennett, and Noah Bennett; and 2 great-grandsons, Keaghan Lindner and Colton Bennett. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, September 17 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where a memorial service will be held at 8:00 p.m. Please be aware that, due to county-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, Stallings Funeral Home is only allowing 60 people in the building at a time and face coverings must be worn while inside. The funeral service will also be livestreamed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.



