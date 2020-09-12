1/
Colleen Boyer
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Colleen Patricia Boyer, 72, a lifelong resident of the Glen Burnie/Pasadena area, died on September 9, 2020 at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Pasadena, MD. Ms. Boyer was born on March 17, 1948 in Baltimore, MD to the late William and Helen Mullen. She served as a Cashier at the Giant Grocery Store in Glen Burnie for 38 years before retiring in 2019. In her spare time, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and also enjoyed doing crafts. In addition to her parents, Ms. Boyer is preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Mullen. She is survived by her son, Dan Bennett (Sandra) of Linthicum; daughter, Amy Lindner (Len) of Pasadena; sisters, Debbie Beeler of Delaware and Helen Pitkevits of Glen Burnie; 6 grandsons, Ryan Lindner, Zachory Bennett, Alexander Bennett, Adam Lindner, Nathan Bennett, and Noah Bennett; and 2 great-grandsons, Keaghan Lindner and Colton Bennett. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, September 17 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where a memorial service will be held at 8:00 p.m. Please be aware that, due to county-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, Stallings Funeral Home is only allowing 60 people in the building at a time and face coverings must be worn while inside. The funeral service will also be livestreamed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Memorial service
08:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stallings Funeral Home
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-360-1770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 10, 2020
My dear cousin, your passing leaves a hole in my heart. I know you're in heaven and God wanted you home; however, He didn't know about our annual Thanksgiving celebration with Debbie and me. We shall set a place for you and raise a glass to honor you and reminisce about the old days of our childhood...Gwynn Oak, Bayline's cottie cakes, Glassband..the corner store; Simon's Bakery; roller skating with tied rags holding our skates on; playing ball & jacks on Grandma's marble steps, Grandma's french fries for all of us; swimming at Riverside Park Pool...sleeping on Grandma & Pop-Pop's back porch and dropping cheerios on unsuspecting people walking on the sidewalk below...Bible School. I miss you so much, dear cousin...Rest in Peace.
Janice Ferragamo
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved