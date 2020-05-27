Collin Flannigan
1996 - 2020
Born September 29, 1996- May 17, 2020. Survived by his parents Corrie Flannigan and Kendall Young. He leaves two brothers: Corrie and Christian Flannigan; three sisters: Keyonna, Kala, and Kharys Flannigan. Collin was creative. He loved to draw, make music, and computer animation. It was his dream to make a career out of computer animation. He will truly be missed by his family and friends. A private service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Service
