Colonel Charles G. McLean, USAF (Ret) passed peacefully at age 87 on October 8, 2019. Charlie was born and raised in Baltimore, MD. A 1954 USNA graduate, he was commissioned in the USAF and became a skilled pilot and engineer, logging over 7,400 flight hours and earning the Distinguished Flying Cross in Vietnam. Later in his career, he was a leading engineer on the SR-71 and Minuteman programs and retired as Deputy Director of the Cruise Missile program, receiving the Defense Superior Service Medal for his 26 years of distinguished service. Charlie enjoyed a second career as a senior engineer with Vitro Corporation in development of the Vertical Launch System. Charlie was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his love of life and the people around him. In retirement, he loved to travel, fish, crab, golf, and enjoy the beach. He is survived by his loving wife Susan McLean. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Rose, brother Michael, and son Cevon. He is also survived by former spouse Claire McLean; children Chari McLean, CDR Christie Applequist, Col Charles A. McLean; stepchildren William Harper, Andrew Harper, Laurie Pool; and fifteen grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the USNA Chapel on 11/04/2019 at 2pm with reception following at the USNA Club. He will later be interred at Arlington Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to or .
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019