Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie Fink. View Sign

Constance "Connie" (Clayson) Fink, 87, of Odenton, MD, passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019, at the Univ of MD BWMC after suffering a heart attack. Born in Oak Park, Illinois on March 23, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Alwyne and Helen (Barbrich) Clayson.

Connie was a US Navy spouse and homemaker for over 20 years, and she also pursued careers as a Realtor and then a Bookkeeper for many years before retiring. Connie was a strong, caring woman, and a loving mother and grandmother. She was active throughout her life, and she looked forward each week to her Friday afternoon get-together with her friends to play cards.

She is loved and will be greatly missed by her son John Fink and wife Bobbie Grachan-Fink of New Bern, NC, daughter Nancy Bell of Odenton, MD, daughter Susan Lampman and husband Patrick Lampman of Stewartstown, PA, son Steven Fink and wife Shelly Fink of Keyser, WV; grandchildren, Crystal McCarthy, Matthew Fink, Justin Fink and wife Lindy Falvey, and Daniel Bell; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Moira.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Clayson, and her former husband, Raymond C. Fink, Jr.

At Connie's request, her body was donated to the University of Maryland Medical School for the advancement of medical research and education. The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date.

A US Navy daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, Connie had a special place in her heart for the US Military, particularly our Veterans, memorial contributions may be sent to The , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or the .

Constance "Connie" (Clayson) Fink, 87, of Odenton, MD, passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019, at the Univ of MD BWMC after suffering a heart attack. Born in Oak Park, Illinois on March 23, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Alwyne and Helen (Barbrich) Clayson.Connie was a US Navy spouse and homemaker for over 20 years, and she also pursued careers as a Realtor and then a Bookkeeper for many years before retiring. Connie was a strong, caring woman, and a loving mother and grandmother. She was active throughout her life, and she looked forward each week to her Friday afternoon get-together with her friends to play cards.She is loved and will be greatly missed by her son John Fink and wife Bobbie Grachan-Fink of New Bern, NC, daughter Nancy Bell of Odenton, MD, daughter Susan Lampman and husband Patrick Lampman of Stewartstown, PA, son Steven Fink and wife Shelly Fink of Keyser, WV; grandchildren, Crystal McCarthy, Matthew Fink, Justin Fink and wife Lindy Falvey, and Daniel Bell; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Moira.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Clayson, and her former husband, Raymond C. Fink, Jr.At Connie's request, her body was donated to the University of Maryland Medical School for the advancement of medical research and education. The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date.A US Navy daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, Connie had a special place in her heart for the US Military, particularly our Veterans, memorial contributions may be sent to The , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or the . Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.