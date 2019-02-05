Constance "Connie" (Clayson) Fink, 87, of Odenton, MD, passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019, at the Univ of MD BWMC after suffering a heart attack. Born in Oak Park, Illinois on March 23, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Alwyne and Helen (Barbrich) Clayson.
Connie was a US Navy spouse and homemaker for over 20 years, and she also pursued careers as a Realtor and then a Bookkeeper for many years before retiring. Connie was a strong, caring woman, and a loving mother and grandmother. She was active throughout her life, and she looked forward each week to her Friday afternoon get-together with her friends to play cards.
She is loved and will be greatly missed by her son John Fink and wife Bobbie Grachan-Fink of New Bern, NC, daughter Nancy Bell of Odenton, MD, daughter Susan Lampman and husband Patrick Lampman of Stewartstown, PA, son Steven Fink and wife Shelly Fink of Keyser, WV; grandchildren, Crystal McCarthy, Matthew Fink, Justin Fink and wife Lindy Falvey, and Daniel Bell; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Moira.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Clayson, and her former husband, Raymond C. Fink, Jr.
At Connie's request, her body was donated to the University of Maryland Medical School for the advancement of medical research and education. The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date.
A US Navy daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, Connie had a special place in her heart for the US Military, particularly our Veterans, memorial contributions may be sent to The , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or the .
Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019