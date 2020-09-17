Passed away peacefully from natural causes, one week shy of her 93rd birthday on Sept 6, 2020. She was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, before moving to Alexandria, VA, New York City, Bowie, MD, (where she lived for 45 years)and finally the Woodlands, TX, She was the daughter of the late Herbert G. Chissell, MD and Connie Belle Sitgraves Chissell. She was sister to Dr. H. Garland Chissell, Jr. and Dr. John T. Chissell of Baltimore, MD who predeceased her. Connie was valedictorian of Fisk University's class of 1947, where she graduated with a bachelors degree in history at 19 years old. She then moved to her beloved New York City where she studied fashion illustration at Parsons School of Design. Along with working as a fashion illustrator, she worked at Lever Brothers as an industrial engineer, as a substitute teacher, and as a legal assistant before meeting and marrying Charles R. Young. He was the love of her life for 61 years, and they traveled the world together before he predeceased her in 2011. Connie is survived by their children: Kirk C. Young, MD, Linda Young, PhD, and Mark D. Young, as well as her grandchildren Rex T. Young, Aaron F. Young, Kayleigh M. Young, and Jesse R. Young, and nieces and nephews Dr. Herbert G. Chissell III, Robert E. Chissell, Carla J. Chissell, and Crystal R. Chissell, along with many grand-nieces and nephews. Kirk, Linda, and Mark Young



