Constance Marlette Monroe, 79, of Pasadena, MD, went to heaven, June 25th 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Connie was born in Baltimore MD, January 2nd 1940 to William and Eva Hall. She attended Glen Burnie High School; was divorced from Robert J. Monroe Sr. and George Mertel. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a wonderful loving friend to all. Spending time with her family and friends was her greatest love, besides Elvis Presley of course. She enjoyed bowling, creating and sharing her arts & crafts and sewing. She was brilliant seamstress. She was a member of The Red Hatters, Bunco, Tops & Coffee Club. She was a life long Orioles Fan, avid Ravens Fan and enjoyed traveling with her family and friends. Graceland was a frequent favorite destination along with family fishing trips in Ocean City and Florida. She is survived by four children; ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements were held privately at the family owned and operated McCully - Polyniak Funeral Home, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road (Pasadena) on June, 28 2019. She will be missed!
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 29, 2019