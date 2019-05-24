Constance Maddams Tegen, founder and original proprietor of Flag House Inn in Annapolis, passed away on May 22, 2019 at her home in South Wellfleet, Cape Cod, 4 months before her 90th birthday after a two-year bout with ALS. Constance was born October 6, 1929 in East Orange, NJ. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Thomas Albert Tegen of South Wellfleet, Cape Cod, her sister, Jocelyn Maurushat of Oberlin, OH, daughter, Ann Tegen Hill of Bainbridge Island, WA, sons, Carl Maddams Tegen of Gibson Island, MD and William Alan Tegen of South Wellfleet, Cape Cod, MA, sister-in law-Nancy Vandenboorn of Sun Valley, ID.
Published in The Capital Gazette from May 24 to May 25, 2019