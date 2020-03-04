Constantine "Gus" Matthew Janouris, Sr., 89, an early resident of Baltimore and in recent years Pasadena, MD, died on February 28, 2020 at the Stella Maris Hospice Center in Timonium. Mr. Janouris was born on November 13, 1930 in Chios, Greece to the late Matthew and Olga Janouris. He worked as a manager for Bethlehem Steel and loved the Baltimore Ravens and Maryland football. But, his true passion was gardening. Gus loved growing vegetables - especially tomatoes. In addition to his parents, Mr. Janouris is preceded in death by his siblings, George and Angelo. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Fran Janouris; son, Constantine "Gus" Janouris, Jr. and wife, Betty, of Pasadena; daughters, Maria Kansler of Pasadena and Helena Moniodis of Abingdon; 4 grandchildren, Natalie, Courtney, Matthew, and William; and 1 great-grandchild, Finn. Family and friends may visit on Saturday, March 7 from 1-3 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where a memorial service will begin at 2:30 p.m. Interment private.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020