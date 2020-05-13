Cora Zalewski
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cora Lee Zalewski, 94, of Glen Burnie passed away on May 10, 2020. Cora was born on January 9, 1926 in Cumberland, MD to the late Howard and Hilda Fields and was an only child. She moved to Baltimore, MD in 1949 and worked for the Social Security Administration where she met her late husband of 67 years, Lawrence S. Zalewski. Cora was also a School Bus Driver for Pasadena Bus Company and Jubb Bus Service. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, reading, bowling, playing cards, eating steamed crabs in the gazebo by the pool and most of all spending time with her family. Cora is survived by her children, Sherrie (Jack) Johns, Frank Zalewski, Sr., and Mary Nowland (Paul) Crook; 8 grandchildren, Rebecca (Michael) Bronakoski, Amanda Nowland, Robert (Katie) Nowland, Nicole Nowland, Stefani Moore, Hope Messinger, Zachary Zalewski, and Frank Zalewski, Jr.; 4 great-grandchildren, Matthew Creech, Jonathan Creech, Kayla Bronakoski and Carter Holmes. Cora was preceded in death by her loving granddaughter Jennifer (Robert) Creech. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be Private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved