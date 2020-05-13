Cora Lee Zalewski, 94, of Glen Burnie passed away on May 10, 2020. Cora was born on January 9, 1926 in Cumberland, MD to the late Howard and Hilda Fields and was an only child. She moved to Baltimore, MD in 1949 and worked for the Social Security Administration where she met her late husband of 67 years, Lawrence S. Zalewski. Cora was also a School Bus Driver for Pasadena Bus Company and Jubb Bus Service. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, reading, bowling, playing cards, eating steamed crabs in the gazebo by the pool and most of all spending time with her family. Cora is survived by her children, Sherrie (Jack) Johns, Frank Zalewski, Sr., and Mary Nowland (Paul) Crook; 8 grandchildren, Rebecca (Michael) Bronakoski, Amanda Nowland, Robert (Katie) Nowland, Nicole Nowland, Stefani Moore, Hope Messinger, Zachary Zalewski, and Frank Zalewski, Jr.; 4 great-grandchildren, Matthew Creech, Jonathan Creech, Kayla Bronakoski and Carter Holmes. Cora was preceded in death by her loving granddaughter Jennifer (Robert) Creech. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be Private.



