Corey Alan Rutherford, the beloved husband of Angela D'Emidio, passed away early Friday morning, November 15, 2019. He is survived by five wonderful children: Elise D'Emidio Moreno, Alexis Royal Rutherford, Austin Skylar Rutherford, Richard Jackson Rutherford and Allison Elizabeth Rutherford. One grandchild, Zelos Kia D'Emidio. His father and step-mother Richard and Anita Rutherford. His mother Sandra Stapelchovich. His best friend, who was like a brother to him, T.J. Grossi. Many aunts, uncles and cousins, and a lot of great friends. Corey was born to Richard and Sandra in Berkeley, California on September 22, 1975. He grew up in Lafayette, CA, where he got to spend his days with his loving grandparents Walter and Vera Stapelchovich. He attended the University of California Davis where he was on the Crew Team. Rowing gave him a sense of inner peace. He grew up to become a proud soldier. He was an Active Duty Soldier in the United States Army when he passed, serving 14 years as a linguist. He was also involved in a large gaming community that gave him much joy. He was a wonderful husband, dad, and son and will be forever missed. Services will be held Monday November 25, 2019. Service from 11:30am - 12:30pm, at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Rd., Gambrills, MD 21054. Burial to immediately follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Crownsville, 1122 Sunrise Beach Rd., Crownsville, MD 21032.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019