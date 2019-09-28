Cory L. Taylor, 34, a resident of Pasadena for 15 years and formerly of Glen Burnie, passed away September 22, 2019. Mr. Taylor was born on June 15, 1985 in Baltimore, MD to parents Lawrence Taylor and Joyce (McHugh) Stinchcomb. Mr. Taylor obtained an Associates Degree from the University of Baltimore. He later became a certified Electrical Engineer. He was a sports enthusiast who loved football, basketball, and baseball. He was an avid believer in the NWO wrestling. He loved music and often jammed on his electric guitars. He enjoyed snow boarding and being on the water where he would crab and fish. Mr. Taylor is survived by his father Lawrence "Bunky" Taylor (Cathi), mother Joyce Stinchcomb (Greg), brother William "Jack" Hollman, sister Carly N. Stinchcomb, nephew Mason, loving partner Samantha Galetsis, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Friends may call Monday, September 30th from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122. Services will be held October 1st 10:30 am at Our Lady of the Chesapeake, 8325 Ventnor Road, Pasadena, MD 21122. Interment is private. For online condolences, please visit stallingsfh.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019