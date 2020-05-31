Craig Lee Rickard passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was 75 years old. He is survived by his children, Clifton L. Rickard and his wife, Robin E. Rickard; Jennifer L. (Rickard) Shaffer and her husband, James W. Shaffer Jr.; Jennifer I. (Becker) Milam and her husband, Bernie Milam. Craig is also survived by his grandchildren Connor L. Rickard, Cameron E. Rickard, James W. Shaffer III, Joy E. Shaffer, and Alexis M. Metzler. Craig was born on September 3, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan. His parents, Clifton G. Rickard and Edith Chowns Rickard, moved to Washington DC when he was a child. He graduated from Anacostia High School, Southeast DC, in 1962 and Benjamin Franklin University, Washington DC, with a degree in Accounting in 1964. He became a CPA and started his business in Crofton, MD for over 20 years. He loved his family and getting to know people. He loved to travel and go for a drive. He loved Redskins football and playing card games. His laugh filled a room. He attended St Paul's Lutheran Church in Crofton, MD and then later The Church at Severn Run in Severn, MD. A celebration of his life is scheduled for September 5th, 2020. Please contact jenn.shaffer@gmail.com for more information. Thank you for all your prayers and condolences.



