Crystal Butler
Crystal Butler, 54, of Pikesville, MD and formerly of Annapolis passed away on Friday, May 15. She is preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Doris Butler, and siblings: Karen, Mable, and Bruce White. She is survived by his siblings, Tawanna and Lisa Butler, Ronnie Hopkins, Sandra and Rodney White. A public visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Lasting Tributes Cremation & Funeral Care, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401. She will be laid to rest with her father at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lasting Tributes
Funeral services provided by
Lasting Tributes
814 Bestgate Road
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-897-4852
