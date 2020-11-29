Curtis Crawford, age 91, died on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Rosewood Village Hollymead in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was born in Crawfordville, Indiana, son of the late Wiley and Helen Hayes Crawford. He spent most of his early life in Carlinville, Illinois. Curtis was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of Chicago, where he obtained an undergraduate degree at age 17 and later a divinity degree. He served Unitarian churches in North Easton, Massachusetts; New London, Connecticut; Annapolis, Maryland; and Charlottesville, Virginia. He taught humanities at the University of California, Berkley; history at New York University; and literature and philosophy at the New School in New York City. He was an advocate for peace, fairness, and equality. He loved classical music, enjoyed singing, and spent time reading philosophy and works of literature. Because of COVID-19, no public memorial service will be held. Donations in his memory can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 501 Park St, Charlottesville, VA 22902.



