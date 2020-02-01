Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Aldrich Yost. View Sign Service Information Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-7070 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:30 PM Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cynthia "Cindy" Aldrich Yost, age 65, passed away following a long battle with Posterior Cortical Atrophy at Gilchrist Hospice of Howard County, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born on September 16, 1954 in Cheverly, Maryland to Clarence Wilfred, "Hank" and Emma Katherine "Kay" Aldrich. Cindy grew up in Bowie, Maryland, and graduated from Bowie High School in 1972. On November 2, 1974, she married Richard Lee Yost, Sr. and they planted their roots firmly in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Cindy and Richard shared a love for gardening, family, and food, and they enjoyed venturing to various local spots - but their true passion was their grandchildren. Cindy worked for the Anne Arundel County Public School system from 1986 to 2008, in the administrative offices of several schools, including Andover, Brooklyn Park, Old Mill, Northeast and Chesapeake high schools, and Crofton Middle School. Cindy was young at heart, and she got so much joy from surrounding herself with teenagers and the energy, life and optimism they symbolize. Cindy was a devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, and was always willing to sacrifice for the comfort of others. She was preceded in death by her dear parents, Hank and Kay, and beloved husband Richard; sister, Lucy Stanley, brother-in-law, James Stanley, Sr., and daughter-in-law, Stacy Ann Yost. Cindy is survived by her daughter, Katherine Jo; sons, J. Michael (Marta) and Richard L, Jr.; brother; Michael Aldrich (Roberta); grandchildren, Richard L. III, Victor, Erika, Jason, Lucas and Lauren. Visitation was held at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave SW (at Crain Hwy) on Monday, February 3rd, from 4-7:30 PM. A Celebration of Life Service was held on Tuesday, February 4th, 10 AM, in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cindy's name may be made to the at . To offer condolences to the Yost family, please visit

