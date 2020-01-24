Cynthia W. Lewis, 81, of Harwood, MD passed away on January 22, 2020, after battling Alzheimer's' disease for over 7 years. Born on April 9, 1938, in Washington, D.C., to the late William and Evelyn Wheatley, she grew up in Seat Pleasant, MD. Cindy lived in Harwood, MD the past 20 years and previously raised her family in Wallingford, PA. She attended the University of Maryland and was a tremendous natural athlete. Cindy considered her greatest accomplishment to be the raising of her three children and participating in the raising of three grandchildren that she loved dearly. She sacrificed mightily for her family and then became a successful computer programmer after her children were grown. She had a wonderful, kind disposition, was much loved and will be missed terribly. In addition to her parents, Cindy was preceded in death by her former husband, Raymond D. Lewis, Jr.; and three brothers Bill, Jim, and Dick. She is survived by three children, Becky (Jim) of Harwood, Mandy (Bill) of Frederick, and Dan (Michelle) of Boston, MA; three grandchildren, Katie, Jamie, and Joey; and a sister, Isabelle Jahn. At Cindy's request, there will be no service and interment will be private. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in her memory to the , 1850 York Rd., Ste. D, Timonium, MD 21093. Online guestbook available at:

