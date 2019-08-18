Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 (410)-956-4488 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Memorial Mass 10:30 AM Our Lady of Perpetual Help 515 Loch Haven Road Edgewater , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cynthia Toft "Cindy", 64, a 37-year resident of Harwood, MD and previously of Severna Park, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Cindy was born in Camden, New Jersey on February 20, 1955 to the late Phyllis and Bernard Miller, Jr. After graduating from Anne Arundel Community College with an Associate degree Cindy began her full time job as a homemaker. She was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Committee at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and a member of the Anne Arundel County Farm Bureau Women's Committee. Cindy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and supporting the food pantry at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Cindy is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Stephen Toft; two children, Ryan (Erin) Toft, of Huntington, MD and Tracy (Kevin) Belcher, of Berlin, MD; siblings, Bernie Miller of Stratford, NJ, Andy Miller of Edgewater, Chris Miller of Severna Park, Denise Marino of Severna Park, Phyllis Laidley of La Plata; and seven grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family ask that contributions be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Friends are invited to celebrate Cindy's life on Wednesday, August 21 from 4pm to 7pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Thursday, August 22 at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 515 Loch Haven Road, Edgewater, MD 21037. Interment will follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, Davidsonville, MD. On line condolences may be offered at:

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019

