have never had the pleasure of meeting this beautiful Lady, but her story touches my heart. And I can't help but smile that she is now with her 2 best guys in Heaven. The next thought I had was I would love to read her story, see her pictures and hear so much more about the adventures she lived with the love of her life. Her smile shows how loving she was. Something so special about her, even a stranger can see it. My prayers to the family for peace.

Robyn

Acquaintance