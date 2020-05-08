Dabney Holloway
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dabney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On April 7, 2020 Dabney Rawlings Holloway died peacefully at home in Alexandria, Virginia, at age 96. She was the beloved wife of Admiral James L. Holloway III, US Navy (Retired), former Chief of Naval Operations (1974-78), who predeceased her on November 26, 2019. She is survived by two daughters, Lucy Holloway Lyon of Estero, Florida and Jane Meredith Holloway of Washington, DC, and grandson Graham Eynon-Holloway. A son James L. Holloway IV died in an automobile accident in 1964 while attending University of Virginia. Dabney was born in Norfolk, VA on November 9, 1923, to Admiral and Mrs. Norborne Rawlings, US Navy (Retired) of Norfolk, VA. As a Navy Junior, she attended a number of different schools due to her father's travels. Her high school years were spent at the Punahou School in Honolulu, Hawaii, and she graduated with distinction from Saint Catherine's School in Richmond, Virginia. She was awarded a full scholarship for one year to Ogontz Women's College in Philadelphia, PA. After her freshman year, Dabney married Ensign James L. Holloway III on December 14, 1942 in the Bethlehem Chapel in National Cathedral in Washington DC, after his Naval Academy class graduated a year early because of World War II. Having grown up in a Navy family, Dabney was well prepared for the difficult life of a Navy wife, usually staying stateside with the children while her husband was at sea, but from 1972 – 1974, when Adm. Holloway was CINC Pacific Fleet, they lived on Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan, and traveled extensively throughout Asia. As the CNO's wife from 1974 - 1978, she advocated for better services for the military families who were often separated from their spouses because of sea duty. While official demands were often made on her, she maintained a low profile, preferring the garden and kitchen of whatever house she made home. Home was eventually the Annapolis, MD where she and Jim lived on the water and she had the garden of her dreams. She was involved with the restoration of the William Paca House, and other non-profits in Annapolis. She and Jim enjoyed sailing on the Chesapeake Bay and in the Caribbean. Dabney kept in close touch with her father's family in Lawrenceville, VA where her father's sister, Lacey Virginia Hix, married Albertis Harrison who was elected Governor of Virginia and served from 1962-66. At the same time she remained close to her mother, Lucy Hix Rawlings, whose father had a strong Virginian heritage and made their home in Norfolk, VA where he rose to become chairman of the Board of Southern Railways. Dabney Holloway was a life-long Episcopalian, and a member of Grace Episcopal Church, in Alexandria, VA. In light of the current restrictions, there will be no funeral service at this time. Donations in Dabney R Holloway's honor can be made to Hospice through Capital Caring Health, 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 500, Falls Church VA, 22042, or online at Capitalcaring.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 9, 2020
I knew Dabney Holloway when my husband LCDR Fred Hewitt, was an Aide to her husband, Admiral James L. Holloway, III. She was a lovely, kind, friendly lady who was more concerned with other people's happiness than her own. Fred and I enjoyed every moment of our association with both Admiral and Mrs. Holloway. At the end of Fred's tour as Aide, they held a wonderful farewell dinner party for us, inviting our close friends to their home. Fred often said it was the best job he ever had!
Ann Hewitt
Friend
May 8, 2020
have never had the pleasure of meeting this beautiful Lady, but her story touches my heart. And I can't help but smile that she is now with her 2 best guys in Heaven. The next thought I had was I would love to read her story, see her pictures and hear so much more about the adventures she lived with the love of her life. Her smile shows how loving she was. Something so special about her, even a stranger can see it. My prayers to the family for peace.
Robyn
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved