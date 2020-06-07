Dahl Torres 'Mac' McChristian died peacefully on Tuesday of natural causes at the age of 76. Dahl was born a member of the Cherokee Nation and went on to make his home in Pasadena, MD, Tucson, AZ and Miraflores, Peru. Mac is survived by his wife Rosa E. McChristian, daughters Lisa Ann Sanders and Stephanie Heisler, and grandchildren Wayne Lewis Milburn Jr., Ryan Thomas Milburn, and Adelaide Sanders. He was predeceased by his daughter Tracey Lynn Milburn and son Robert Thomas McChristian. Mac enlisted in the U.S. Navy August 1960 and was honorably discharged October 1973 with several awards. During his time in service Mac deployed several times with the Seventh Fleet. Mac later retired from the U.S. Customs Service as a Special Agent. Mac enjoyed his retirement and fell in love with Peru, which became his second home and where he met his beautiful wife. Mac was an aging warrior to the end and lived his life as though each day was his last. He lived and died the same way – on his own terms. Funeral services and Interment at the Maryland Veteran's Cemetery are private.



