Dahl Torres McChristian
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dahl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dahl Torres 'Mac' McChristian died peacefully on Tuesday of natural causes at the age of 76. Dahl was born a member of the Cherokee Nation and went on to make his home in Pasadena, MD, Tucson, AZ and Miraflores, Peru. Mac is survived by his wife Rosa E. McChristian, daughters Lisa Ann Sanders and Stephanie Heisler, and grandchildren Wayne Lewis Milburn Jr., Ryan Thomas Milburn, and Adelaide Sanders. He was predeceased by his daughter Tracey Lynn Milburn and son Robert Thomas McChristian. Mac enlisted in the U.S. Navy August 1960 and was honorably discharged October 1973 with several awards. During his time in service Mac deployed several times with the Seventh Fleet. Mac later retired from the U.S. Customs Service as a Special Agent. Mac enjoyed his retirement and fell in love with Peru, which became his second home and where he met his beautiful wife. Mac was an aging warrior to the end and lived his life as though each day was his last. He lived and died the same way – on his own terms. Funeral services and Interment at the Maryland Veteran's Cemetery are private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved