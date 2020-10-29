Dakota Carlyle Tongue was born January 30, 1989 to Chauncey Smith and Brenda Tongue. He departed this earthly life suddenly and unexpectedly on October 14, 2020. " Cody as he was lovingly called by family and friends received his education from Anne Arundel County public schools. Cody was preceded in death by Paternal grandfather Leon Smith. Maternal grandparents Joseph and Edith Tongue. Brother-in-law Emory Holland Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory Mother Brenda Tongue , Father Chauncey Smith (Melissa), Three sisters Chanel Holland, Tierra and Keva Smith. Four brothers Tremon, Corey, and Logan Smith and Edmond Riggs. Grandmother Eva Cane ( Norris). A special cousin Curtis Bradford. And a host of Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles , Cousins and friends. Memorial Service Friday October 30th 11 am at the FOP Lodge , Crownsville, Md.



