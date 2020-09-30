Dale Barton Robottom, 92, a 50 year resident of Severna Park (Berrywood), passed away at Sunrise Assisted Living on September 18, 2020. He was born on October 30, 1927 to John and Alice Robottom in Weatherly, PA. He attended Robert B. Fitch High School in CT, served in the Navy towards the end of WWII, then later attended Bryant College in Providence, RI. Before moving to Severna Park, Dale had worked as an executive in New York City with the Continental Grain Company. His position with the company required him to travel around the world which he enjoyed very much. He was an avid sailor and golfer. In addition to traveling, sailing and golfing, Dale enjoyed fishing, hunting and reading. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 57 years, Phyllis Robottom. He is survived by his brother John Robottom (Mary); his sister Cynthia Allin (Robert); as well as his nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, October 5th, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A memorial service is to follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.



