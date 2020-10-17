Dale Douglas Stinchcomb Sr., age 60, passed away on October 10, 2020. Dale was born on New Year's Eve 1959 in Baltimore, Maryland to Charles Grover Stinchcomb Jr. and Selma Louise Wade. In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by a brother, Wade Allen Stinchcomb Sr. Dale was dedicated to his family and will be remembered for his selfless acts of kindness and sense of humor. He had a genius for fixing things, and in his spare time he enjoyed restoring old trucks and tractors. Dale retired to Sanford, North Carolina after 30 years as an auto mechanic for the public school system in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Dale is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Alicia Campbell Stinchcomb; his daughter and son-in-law, Christina and Pablo Esparza of Alsip, IL; sons, Dale Stinchcomb Jr. of Boston, MA and Dennis Stinchcomb of Washington, DC; and three grandchildren, Ethan, Eliana, and Eileen Esparza.



