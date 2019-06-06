Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dana Aiello. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Passed away peacefully in Odenton, MD, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Aiello and the much loved mother of Abigail of Odenton and Leah of New York. She is survived by her mother Linda Heinlein Galisin, father Robert Galisin and his wife Diane, sisters Diane (Gary) Rodriguez, Dawn (Donald) Ott, and brother Robert (Julia) Galisin. Dana was a graduate of Moon Area High School and earned a degree in Industrial Design and Engineering. She had a successful career as a Project Manager with the National Security Agency at Fort Meade. Her projects brought her many honors and awards, but her priority was always her family. Dana was a loyal and fun loving friend, evident by the circle of friends from high school and work who supported her through her illness. There will be a Memorial service at First Lutheran Church, 8397 Piney Orchard Pkwy, Odenton on Sat. June 8, at 6:00PM. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, PO Box 98160, Washington DC 20090.

Passed away peacefully in Odenton, MD, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Aiello and the much loved mother of Abigail of Odenton and Leah of New York. She is survived by her mother Linda Heinlein Galisin, father Robert Galisin and his wife Diane, sisters Diane (Gary) Rodriguez, Dawn (Donald) Ott, and brother Robert (Julia) Galisin. Dana was a graduate of Moon Area High School and earned a degree in Industrial Design and Engineering. She had a successful career as a Project Manager with the National Security Agency at Fort Meade. Her projects brought her many honors and awards, but her priority was always her family. Dana was a loyal and fun loving friend, evident by the circle of friends from high school and work who supported her through her illness. There will be a Memorial service at First Lutheran Church, 8397 Piney Orchard Pkwy, Odenton on Sat. June 8, at 6:00PM. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, PO Box 98160, Washington DC 20090. Published in The Capital Gazette from June 6 to June 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close