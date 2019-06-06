Dana Aiello

Guest Book
  • "May God Bless you during your time of loss. Remember no..."
    - Lynda Stanislaw
  • "I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. My deepest sympathy and..."
  • "We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to Dana's..."
    - David Patterson
  • "Sorry for your family's loss. In the days ahead, may you..."
Service Information
Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1522 Coraopolis Heights
Moon Township, PA
15108
(412)-264-6050
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1522 Coraopolis Heights
Moon Township, PA 15108
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1522 Coraopolis Heights
Moon Township, PA 15108
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1522 Coraopolis Heights
Moon Township, PA 15108
View Map
Obituary
Passed away peacefully in Odenton, MD, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Aiello and the much loved mother of Abigail of Odenton and Leah of New York. She is survived by her mother Linda Heinlein Galisin, father Robert Galisin and his wife Diane, sisters Diane (Gary) Rodriguez, Dawn (Donald) Ott, and brother Robert (Julia) Galisin. Dana was a graduate of Moon Area High School and earned a degree in Industrial Design and Engineering. She had a successful career as a Project Manager with the National Security Agency at Fort Meade. Her projects brought her many honors and awards, but her priority was always her family. Dana was a loyal and fun loving friend, evident by the circle of friends from high school and work who supported her through her illness. There will be a Memorial service at First Lutheran Church, 8397 Piney Orchard Pkwy, Odenton on Sat. June 8, at 6:00PM. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, PO Box 98160, Washington DC 20090.
Published in The Capital Gazette from June 6 to June 7, 2019
