Passed away peacefully in Odenton, MD, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Aiello and the much loved mother of Abigail of Odenton and Leah of New York. She is survived by her mother Linda Heinlein Galisin, father Robert Galisin and his wife Diane, sisters Diane (Gary) Rodriguez, Dawn (Donald) Ott, and brother Robert (Julia) Galisin. Dana was a graduate of Moon Area High School and earned a degree in Industrial Design and Engineering. She had a successful career as a Project Manager with the National Security Agency at Fort Meade. Her projects brought her many honors and awards, but her priority was always her family. Dana was a loyal and fun loving friend, evident by the circle of friends from high school and work who supported her through her illness. There will be a Memorial service at First Lutheran Church, 8397 Piney Orchard Pkwy, Odenton on Sat. June 8, at 6:00PM. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, PO Box 98160, Washington DC 20090.
Published in The Capital Gazette from June 6 to June 7, 2019