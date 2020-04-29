Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dana Herbert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Dana Herbert announce her passing on Thursday, April 23 at the age of 75 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Dana will be forever remembered by her husband of 54 years, Richard; her son Jason, brother Rob and sisters Layne and Rickie. Dana Poseley was born in Mayville, ND and graduated from Jamestown, ND High School in 1962. She attended Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa where she earned degrees in Biology and History. From 1970-1980 she was employed as a Chemistry Lab Technician at Baltimore City Hospitals. From 1980-2002 Dana was employed by the Department of Defense in Camp Zama, Japan and Ft. Meade, Maryland. And since then, she was a Home/Hospital Teacher for Anne Arundel County Public Schools as well as a private tutor; helping to educate many young people in our community. Dana was active in the Jessup Improvement Association (JIA) where she chaired the Ways and Means Committee and served as Hall Rental Chairperson. Additionally, she established the Julia Stafford/David W. Tomaszewski Memorial Committee that funds scholarships for graduating high school seniors. Recently Mrs. Herbert joined forces with The Golden Corral at Arundel Mills, working tirelessly to raise over $100,000 for Camp Corral, a national organization that sends children of disabled and injured veterans to summer camp. And in 2017, Dana established Herberts Helpers Community Service Fund to raise funds for scholarships, library books and those in financial need. In recognition of her extensive community service, Mrs. Herbert received the Fannie Lou Hamer Award in 2011, the Rotary Club of Glen Burnie's "Service Above Self" Community Service Award in 2012, and in 2013 the Dallas G Pace Sr. Humanitarian Award. She also received numerous commendations from Camp Corral in recognition of her extensive fund raising efforts. Mrs. Herbert's interment will be on 29 April at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park in Elkridge, MD. Due to current health restrictions, a small private funeral service will be held at Kaufman Funeral Home prior to burial. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Herberts Helpers Community Service Fund to continue Dana's work. Donations can be mailed to 7181 Forest Ave, Hanover, MD 21076 c/o Richard Herbert. Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

