The Capital Gazette

Dana Lynne Baker (1960 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "May the God of all comfort sustain your family during the..."
  • "This beautiful lady will be missed by all who loved her."
    - viola janshego
Service Information
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD
21061
(410)-766-7070
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Obituary
It is with a heavy heart, that the family of Dana Lynne Baker announce her passing. Dana was born on October 12, 1960 in Troy, PA, and passed away on November 27, 2019 with her family by her side. Dana is survived by her loving husband Jeffrey Baker; two sons, Ryan Lepp of Cherry Creek, NY and Jason Lepp of Riva, MD; daughter-in-law, Melissa Lepp; grandson, Cayden Lepp; her mother, Barbara Kohl; step father, Ronald Kohl; sister, Julie Myers, and extended family members in Maryland and Pennsylvania. Dana began an extensive career in 1979 with Northrop Grumman in Glen Burnie, MD, largely as an Executive Assistant. She had an eternal selfless nature, and was just as dedicated and well-loved in her career as she was by all in her personal life. Dana was an avid gardener, a nature lover, and an adoring new grandmother, whose generosity and kindness had no bounds. The family welcomes those who would like to pay their respects to join them at Singleton Funeral Home, 1 2nd Ave SW, Glen Burnie, MD on Saturday, December 14th from 1-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, Dana requested that any donations be made to The American Lymphoma Society, . For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Glen Burnie, MD   410-766-7070
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.