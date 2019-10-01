Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danette Louise Schumacher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Danette Louise Schumacher, age 78, of Bowie, Maryland, died peacefully Wednesday, Sept 25, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born April 7, 1941, to Arline Riley and Daniel Muscerdelli in Windber, Pennsylvania. After graduation from Somerset High School in 1959, she moved to Washington DC where she met the love of her life, Gerald "Jerry" Schumacher. They were married September 12, 1964. Shortly after, they settled in Bowie, Maryland where they raised their family.

Danette worked for over 30 years in the credit union industry. She worked her way up to Vice President Operations at NASA Federal Credit Union. Even with a successful career, Danette always put family first. She spent evenings and weekends supporting their passions and creating an environment that lead to success for her three children: Jeffrey, Julie Ann, and Bradley.

Danette was a loving grandmother. She loved spending time at the pool and playing board games, especially Scrabble, with her grandchildren. She was a passionate sports fan, cheering on the Maryland Terrapins, Washington Nationals, and Pittsburgh Steelers. She loved being an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Jerry where she was Treasurer for the Sodality for several years. There, they formed a strong, loving bond with many throughout the community.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gerald Schumacher; her three children and their spouses, Jeffrey (Jennifer), Julie Ann (Larry) and Bradley (Antonella); her six grandchildren, Page, Chloe, Tre, Tristan, Palomma, and Paolo; her sisters, Genevieve and Susie; and many nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 16501 Annapolis Road, Bowie, Maryland on Thursday, October 10th at 11:00am, followed by a Funeral mass at 12:00pm. Burial will be immediately following the mass in the Sacred Heart Cemetery grounds. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or The Sodality of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

