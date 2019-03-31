Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel A. Courtney. View Sign

Daniel A. Courtney, 90, of Linthicum passed away suddenly on March 28, 2019 at his residence. Daniel was born in Pittsburgh to the late John D. and Sylvia (Taiclet) Courtney and raised in Baltimore. He met the love of his life JoAnn Kearns at the Arundel Ice Cream Shop and they were married in 1949. They spent 54 wonderful years together until her passing in 2003. Daniel was a Master Carpenter and was a member of Local 101. He was detail oriented, took great pride in his work and his personal touch on many Baltimore landmarks. However his greatest fulfilment came from being a constant support to his family, especially his four daughters. He was dependable, an excellent provider, and would give you the shirt off his back. He also enjoyed creating stained glass, and woodworking. He was an active member of St. Philip Neri. He is preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife; grandson, Dennis Baker, II; great grandson, Roland Baker; son-in-law, Leonard Daley. He is survived by his precious daughters, Judith Dixon (Thomas, III), Janet Fietz (Bill), Joan Courtney, and Donna Daley; grandchildren, Sheri Lewis, Matthew Baker (Vanessa), Tommy Dixon (Christine Potter), Jaclyn Hartman (Robert), David Correa (Stephanie), Lori Correa (George), Megan Baker, Leonardo and Jessica Elias; great grandchildren, Cara, Devin, and Gabriel Lewis, Allison, Alexa, Riley, Gage, Colin, and Grayson Baker, Blake and Brock Tavares. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, 1 2nd Avenue, SW (at Crain Highway) Glen Burnie, on Thursday, April. 4th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 5th 10:00 AM at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church 6405 S Orchard Rd, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090. Interment Meadowridge Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Courtney's name to St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. For condolences, please visit

1 2nd Avenue SW

Glen Burnie , MD 21061

