Daniel Norris Adams, 58, of Front Royal, VA, previously of Davidsonville passed away on September 14, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center from complications of cancer. Daniel was born on June 29, 1961, in Bay County, Florida to the late Joe L. and Billie Jo Adams and proved himself a true Southern Rascal. He was a graduate of South River High School. Daniel was a die-hard Redskins fan and an avid fisherman, a trait he inherited from his late grandfather, Norman Smith of Mobile, AL. In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Lynn Adams. He is survived by his siblings; Joe Adams, Jr., Trisha Adams, and Lisa Webster and her husband Kim; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11 am at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, 900 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD. Online condolences may be made at KalasFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019