Daniel Allen Dooley, 84 passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his home in Odenton Maryland. He leaves his wife of 61 years, JoAnn (Sams) Dooley, his three daughters, Donna Mills (Frank), Cynthia Meyers and Christal Allen (David). Four grandchildren, April Jencen (TJ), Christopher Allen (Jessica), Alexandra Nichols (Frank) and Kelsey Herskovitz (Thomas). Four great-grandchildren, Aiden Jencen, Audrey Jencen, Kora Lynn Allen and Kinsley Allen . Also survived by 5 siblings. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 5 siblings. Daniel retired from NSA in 2002 after 26 years of service. Daniel was a long-time member of South Shore Baptist Church where he served as Deacon for many years. A very quiet, gentle man with such love for his family and friends. An avid Orioles fan he enjoyed watching baseball. Viewing will be held at Hardesty Funeral Home,12 Ridgely Ave Annapolis, MD on Wednesday from 6-8 PM and also at South Shore Baptist Church, 725 Herald Harbor Road on Thursday October 31,2019 from 10 to 11 prior to the funeral service at 11. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Annapolis, MD. The family suggests contributions be made to the South Shore Baptist Church. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019